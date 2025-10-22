Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 579.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,725 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,020,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. HSBC set a $70.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

