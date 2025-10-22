1,914 Shares in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.61.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the sale, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

