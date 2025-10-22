iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.8% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 117,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,850,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $674.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.20. The stock has a market cap of $707.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

