Members Trust Co Purchases 67 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 91,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $313.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.6%

Travelers Companies stock opened at $269.43 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.23 and a 1-year high of $287.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.