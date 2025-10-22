Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $1,435,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $1,289,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.40.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

