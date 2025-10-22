iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,283 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $83.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

