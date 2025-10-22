Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $18.40 Million Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for 1.0% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $18,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after acquiring an additional 70,581 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,704,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,134. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,150,050.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,956.14. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,309 shares of company stock worth $4,553,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 3.0%

NUE stock opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $170.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

