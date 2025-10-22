Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading Up 15.3% – What’s Next?

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.29 and last traded at C$6.95. Approximately 5,771,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the average daily volume of 1,145,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNG shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.10.

The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.38.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

