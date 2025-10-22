Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 3.5% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 354.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $91.07 and a 52-week high of $114.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

