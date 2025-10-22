Citizens & Northern Corp Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 238,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,007,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 168,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

