Citizens & Northern Corp Acquires 2,502 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 160,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 29,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 135,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 339,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone purchased 2,538,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,538,345 shares of company stock valued at $65,046,628 and sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blackstone from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BX stock opened at $161.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

