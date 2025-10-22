OMC Financial Services LTD Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

OMC Financial Services LTD lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.3% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,950.60. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,350. This represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $942.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.71, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $913.34 and its 200 day moving average is $938.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. DA Davidson upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,121.37.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

