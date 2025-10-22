OMC Financial Services LTD Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

OMC Financial Services LTD reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 2.2% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Marriott International by 194.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,555 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $266,084,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marriott International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after acquiring an additional 766,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $166,059,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,298,000 after acquiring an additional 654,766 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.56.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

