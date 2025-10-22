1,172 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Purchased by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,248. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $217.31 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.