Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by OMC Financial Services LTD

OMC Financial Services LTD lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Ford Motor Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

