Citizens & Northern Corp Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $143.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.73 and a 1 year high of $146.46. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

