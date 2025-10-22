What is William Blair’s Estimate for Dutch Bros Q4 Earnings?

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CICC Research began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 122.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.55. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%.Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,486,678.07. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,163,000 after buying an additional 788,100 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $135,336,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 139.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,509,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,333,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after purchasing an additional 967,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,643,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

