Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $219,000 in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 707 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 34.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Autodesk by 67.8% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC set a $343.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $310.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.