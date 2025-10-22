Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases 292 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild Redb upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

