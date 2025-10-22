Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.35.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $489.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.67 and its 200-day moving average is $465.52. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $608.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

