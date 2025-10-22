General Mills, Inc. $GIS Stock Position Lowered by Terra Alpha Investments LLC

Terra Alpha Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 1.3% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 101.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $37,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 46.12%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.