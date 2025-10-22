Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after buying an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,943,000. Amundi boosted its position in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 796,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,695,000 after buying an additional 555,065 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,295,000 after buying an additional 506,314 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $246.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

