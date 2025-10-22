TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Zacks Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TEL stock opened at $228.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $234.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $9,597,780.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,751.25. This represents a 65.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,645 shares of company stock valued at $14,842,096. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

