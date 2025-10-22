Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. St. James Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,191,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Sysco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 203,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 345,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,732 shares of company stock worth $1,193,245. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

