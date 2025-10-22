174,160 Shares in Sysco Corporation $SYY Acquired by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 174,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,191,000. Sysco makes up 2.1% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Sysco by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Sysco by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 448,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,245. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

View Our Latest Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.