Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Takes $284,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

