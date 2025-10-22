DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 208,584 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $65,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Intel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 66,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of INTC opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

