Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 926 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,636,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 71,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 98,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $293.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.91.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

