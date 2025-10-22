DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $33,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in FedEx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

FedEx Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE FDX opened at $242.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.46 and its 200 day moving average is $225.87. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

