Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2025

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,004 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHM opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

