St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,528 shares of company stock worth $2,277,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays set a $87.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

