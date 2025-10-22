SLB Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLB were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SLB by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SLB by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SLB by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SLB by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Barclays upped their target price on SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SLB from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

