Evergy Inc. $EVRG Position Reduced by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in Evergy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 392,361 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 26.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.35%.

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares in the company, valued at $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

