Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

