Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,896 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

