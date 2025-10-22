Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,718 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up about 0.4% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 139.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advantage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 28.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEF opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.20.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

