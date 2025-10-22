First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,186,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,260,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,836,000 after acquiring an additional 352,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 463,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,722,000 after acquiring an additional 209,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,970,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,261,000 after buying an additional 196,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 236,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter.

FTLS opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $70.49.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

