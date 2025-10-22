Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $2.08 Million in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Amer Sports by 1,402.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 412,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,160,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 238,937 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $6,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.49.

Shares of AS opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. Amer Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 3.04.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

