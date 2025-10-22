Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 39.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $151.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.69. Targa Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.14 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Cfra Research raised Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.50.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

