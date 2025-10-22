Benin Management CORP Sells 100 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,770.2% in the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 126,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 124,263 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $1,658,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $132.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

