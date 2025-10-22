EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ESLOY opened at $184.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.97. EssilorLuxottica has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $184.50.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

