Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,979 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.