Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $84,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.