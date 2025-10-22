Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 36,581 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 449,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,581 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $25,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 12.0%

Shares of OMFL opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $58.40.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

