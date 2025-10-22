Boit C F David Sells 600 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Boit C F David lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Boit C F David’s holdings in PayPal were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,924,000 after buying an additional 1,232,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after buying an additional 868,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.