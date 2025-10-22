Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 140,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 539,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

