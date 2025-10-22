Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 150,233 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 150,233 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 2.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $481,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $194.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

