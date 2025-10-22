Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $35.37 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $35,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $208.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $209.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

