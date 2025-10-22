FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 823,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,137.43.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,568.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,544.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,687.85. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

