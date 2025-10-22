Family Capital Management Inc. Sells 207 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Family Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.19. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

